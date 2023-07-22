'Pad the Bus' drives hopes to collect period products for North Iowa students

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Mutual Aid is looking to “Pad the Bus” to help local students.
Donations of pads, tampons, pantliners, menstrual cups, period underwear, and feminine wipes are now being accepted at Community Health Center through August 9.
North Iowa Mutual Aid says nearly 1 in 4 U.S. students have struggled to afford period products, with 51% of students wearing them for longer than recommended and 16% choosing to buy period products instead of food.
“We know students with inadequate access to period products are wearing them longer than recommended or are using unhygienic alternatives which can lead to health issues like infection or toxic shock syndrome,” says North Iowa Mutual Aid founder and director Natasha Marquis. “We want to reduce the risk for these health issues and make sure North Iowa students don’t have to miss school because they don’t have access to proper period supplies.”
Monetary donations can also be made at NorthIowaMutualAid.org.