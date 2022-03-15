Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo receives $30,000 donation

BYRON, Minn.-The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners accepted a $30,000 donation from Dr. Mark and Dr. Mary Ellen Warner for Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo on Tuesday.
Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said the grant will be used for the parks' bison enclosure, as well as its new nature center.
Regarding the bison area, Ziegler said the funds will help create a corral.
"We will put a corral system in there to squeeze the animals down into a smaller area, so we can get a little bit closer to them and eventually be able to get them loaded up into a trailer or just get them in close proximity safely to be able to get them to any veterinary procedures we may need to do or get a closer look at them, spray them with fly spray occasionally. It just allows us to get a little bit closer and hands on with the bison," Ziegler said.
The second project the donation will be used for is a bison exhibit, which will be housed in the new nature center, according to Ziegler.
"That exhibit is going to have a huge Bison, full bison mount of the head of a bison. So, just to give people that expansive feel of how big those animals are, along with a lot of talk about the conservation program that we are doing with the Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota Zoo and what that conservation program is all about and also just how bison affect the prairies and how they are intertwined with prairie ecosystems," Ziegler said.
Ziegler said the new nature center should be open by July.