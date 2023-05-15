Owners of Bob's Trailer Court say they will give tenants more time to find a new place to live

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The three remaining tenants at Bob's Trailer Court asked for more time to find a new place to live and gave emotional testimony at a public hearing during the Rochester City Council's meeting on Monday.
TSJ Parks LLC notified the city in March they plan on on closing the site on May 31.
On Monday, however, they granted the request for the remaining tenants to stay.
Although, it is unclear how long they will have before being forced out.
One tenant said she can not find a suitable apartment that is affordable or accessible for her.
"I lost my husband first and then I lost my home and then I lost my son in that same exact trailer we are living in now. We do not want to be there but there is no where else to go," she said.
Another tenant said he has been turned down by different apartment complexes.
"I have been turned down and I have been turned down. I have been in that park for 25 years and I thought I was going to retire, live there the rest of my life," he said.
Tenants also said they have not received their settlement dollars from the owners.
However, TSJ said the issue was resolved earlier in May and that payments will go out this month.
An official with Olmsted County said they are working to help the tenants find a new place to live but could not disclose more details because of ongoing litigation between the people living on the property and owners.
TSJ plans to convert the existing property into a Title 42 property, which is classified as affordable housing.