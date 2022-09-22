Owner of Mason City gymnastics school convicted of child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – The owner of a Mason City gymnastics school has been found guilty of child sex abuse.
A jury has convicted Douglas Arthur Hagenow, 52 of Mason City, of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. His trial began Monday and the jury returned its verdict Thursday.
Hagenow, who owned Active Kids Gymnastics in Mason City, was arrested in November 2021 and accused of sexually abusing underage victims between 2009 and 2014.
His sentencing is scheduled for November 28 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.