Owner of Keller Tattoo receives Patriot Award

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The owner of Keller Tattoo, James Keller, was given the Patriot Award on Monday after he was nominated for it by his colleague Jesse Ashenrfelter.
The Patriot Award is given to employers or supervisors that help employees who are in the military with things like flexible time schedules, time off prior to and after deployment and granting leaves of absence if needed.
Ashenfelter said he nominated Keller because he said if it were not for him, then he would not be living his dream as a tattoo artist.
Ashenfelter, who was in the U.S Army Reserves, served a nine month tour last year.
In July of 2022, Ashenfelter returned home from his deployment and was on leave from the reserves and his previous job at Mayo Clinic.
Ashenfelter said initially went to the shop for a tattoo but ended up spending most of his days there with Keller during that summer.
Eventually, Ashenfelter asked Keller for a job.
"I told him I want to be a tattoo artist and he told me he had no room for me and I immediately said there is so much space here. There is plenty," Ashenfelter said.
Soon after, Keller hired Ashenfelter because he believed he was the type of worker that he was looking for.
"I have tried to make a different kind of establishment here and with a higher standard of integrity than sometimes you would see in this industry and when I am looking at character and integrity I think someone who is in the military kind of exemplifies a lot of that," Keller said. "He had just got back from overseas and I knew that someone like that would be high in integrity."
Ashenfelter said both Keller and he have had an enduring friendship since then.
"We kind of chose to work with each other. This was not a bunch of HR, interviews, some people like you, some people do not. It was me and him initially. I mean it really does feel like, I make the joke, I really do get to work with my bestfriend," Ashenfelter said.