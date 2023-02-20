Owner of Keller Tattoo receives Patriot Award

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for
counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central
Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on
Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to
blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary
lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily
expire Wednesday morning.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the
potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area
in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong
winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and
drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far
southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6
inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice
accumulations through Thursday.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next couple days.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible Tuesday afternoon and
night. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible.
Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally
higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM Tuesday to 6
AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Owner of Keller Tattoo receives Patriot Award

  • Updated
  • 0

James Keller received the award on Monday.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The owner of Keller Tattoo, James Keller, was given the Patriot Award on Monday after he was nominated for it by his colleague Jesse Ashenrfelter.

The Patriot Award is given to employers or supervisors that help employees who are in the military with things like flexible time schedules, time off prior to and after deployment and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Ashenfelter said he nominated Keller because he said if it were not for him, then he would not be living his dream as a tattoo artist.

Ashenfelter, who was in the U.S Army Reserves, served a nine month tour last year.

In July of 2022, Ashenfelter returned home from his deployment and was on leave from the reserves and his previous job at Mayo Clinic. 

Ashenfelter said initially went to the shop for a tattoo but ended up spending most of his days there with Keller during that summer. 

Eventually, Ashenfelter asked Keller for a job.

"I told him I want to be a tattoo artist and he told me he had no room for me and I immediately said there is so much space here. There is plenty," Ashenfelter said.

Soon after, Keller hired Ashenfelter because he believed he was the type of worker that he was looking for.

"I have tried to make a different kind of establishment here and with a higher standard of integrity than sometimes you would see in this industry and when I am looking at character and integrity I think someone who is in the military kind of exemplifies a lot of that," Keller said. "He had just got back from overseas and I knew that someone like that would be high in integrity."

Ashenfelter said both Keller and he have had an enduring friendship since then.

"We kind of chose to work with each other. This was not a bunch of HR, interviews, some people like you, some people do not. It was me and him initially. I mean it really does feel like, I make the joke, I really do get to work with my bestfriend," Ashenfelter said.

