Owatonna sex offender accused of threatening to murder his victim's family

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A convicted Owatonna sex offender has been arrested for graphic murder threats against his former child victim.
Michael Lee Kurkowski, 26 of Owatonna, was accused of possessing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement says Kurkowski traveled to Pennsylvania to locate the minor and try to continue a “relationship” after the minor cut off online communications. Kurkowski was charged in April 2021 with multiple felonies related to the sexual exploitation of a minor and was eventually sentenced to 142 days in prison, followed by probation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says an investigation began in December 2021 into Kurkowski’s online communication and possible sexual exploitation of a minor in Illinois. Investigators say Kurkowski sent several messages to the minor in January “describing in graphic detail a plan to travel to Pennsylvania where Kurkowski would murder the parents of his former victim, rape his sister, and then kill her in front of his former victim.”
Police in Cedar Falls, Iowa, were also notified about Kurkowski possibly sexually exploiting a minor in that community.
Investigators with the Owatonna Police Department say they learned on February 4 that Kurkowski was on a bus traveling to the general location of his Pennsylvania victim. The FBI located Kurkowski in Toledo, Ohio, and he was arrested. Court documents state that Kurkowski had in his possession “a bag containing among other things 16 heavy flex cuffs, electrical tape, a taser, a large knife, rubber gloves, and hooded facemasks.”
Kurkowski has been charged with one federal count of threatening interstate communication.