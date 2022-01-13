Owatonna man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a fatal summer stabbing in Steele County.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29 of Owatonna, was accused of stabbing Mohamed Aweis Mohamed on July 12, 2020. Mohamed was found in Darrts Park with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.
Witnesses said Hassan chased Mohamed at the park and stabbed him. Police said they found two knives at the scene.
Hassan pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and one count of theft. His sentencing is set for March 8.