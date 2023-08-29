Overnight fire destroys a garage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A lamp is being blamed for an overnight fire that destroyed a garage.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it was called to 702 Garfield Avenue at around 1:10 am Tuesday. Crews say they arrived to see flames coming from the two-stall detached garage. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and remained at the scene for about an hour to deal with any “hot spots.”
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the fire apparently started when the owner tipped over a homemade oil lamp while leaving the garage area. The garage and its contents are being considered a total loss, with damage estimates around $22,000.
The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with this incident.