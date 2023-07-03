Overcrowded pool forcing Med City residents to get creative in staying cool

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temperatures in the high 80s over the past few days, people have been jumping into the pool to beat the heat.
But what do you do when the pools get too full?
Silver Lake Pool has become a hotspot for residents looking to cool off. When the pool gets too popular, swimmers are turned away wondering what to do next.
Sam Sonnabend, the pool's aquatics director, says the pool has already reached max capacity several times over the summer thanks to high heat and dry weather.
With Silver Lake being the only public pool open in town, the pools in Stewartville and Kasson have gotten plenty of traffic as well.
Some pool-goers shared their own creative ways of staying cool when the pool isn't an option.
"We'll go up to Lake City, go up to Hok-Si-La, which is a nice little camp area," said Zachary Gore.
"We'll get a little kiddie pool for the backyard, spray the sprinkler, things like that," said Lindsay Piper.
If you still want to get some swimming in but don't want to go outside the city, Sonnabend recommends checking out beaches at Cascade Lake and Foster-Arend Park.
If you're out working in the hot sun, make sure you're drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade as much as possible.