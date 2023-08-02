Over 25 families at risk of losing childcare after daycare loses state funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Human Services notified the Quality Kid Care Center of removing the Childcare Assistance Program last Saturday.
The Director of Quality Kid Care Center, Helen White, believes the state revoked the funding on short notice because of the daycare owner accidently submitting wrong information to the agency. The owner tried to reach out to the state to fix the problem, but they daycare is now working with lawyers to hopefully find a resolution.
Almost 90% of families at the daycare rely on the program to pay for childcare. The center mostly serves low-income families and BIPOC families. Since most of the families pay through the Childcare Assistance Program, the daycare is in jeopardy of shutting down for good by losing most of its revenue.
"Normally, when I say bye to the kids and sometimes give them a hug, I know I will probably see them the next day, its a routine. I don't know if I'll see them again. I don't know what tomorrow brings. It was heart wrenching to know many of these kids will not be coming back Monday," said White
The daycare says some families now need to decide between paying for rent or childcare.
"Some parents who have older siblings are like 'watch each other, I'm going to work', so it puts them at potential risk of being latchkey kids. Or they are trying to find other centers and the kids are like 'no, we don't know this place. We want to go ack where we used to'," said White.
Olmsted County is now working with the state to determine why the daycare was given such short notice of the removal of the Childcare Assistance Program.