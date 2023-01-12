Over $25,000 given to 10 start-up events in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 10 individuals and organizations received more than $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night.
Ideas were presented to a panel of judges that included Tiffany Alexandria of Choo-Choo-ca-Chew (and a past Start-Up Event Grant recipient), Amber Bojji of Chez Bojji, Will Forsman of Café Steam and RDA board of director, Danielle Teal of Mayo Clinic, and D’Angelo Tines of Popus Gourmet Popcorn.
“I think everyone who watched the pitches left inspired by the creativity and vision of our grant recipients. We can’t wait to see these ideas come to life throughout 2023,” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director.
Receiving Start-Up Event Grant funds are:
• $5,000: The Rochester Thaw Music Festival by My Town My Music
• $4,000: UTSAV by Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota
• $4,000: Family Fun Day: Sensory Sensitive Saturday by Autism Resource Guide
• $3,500: Celebrating East African Culture by Pamoja Women
• $3,000: Rochester Battle of the Bands by Treedome
• $2,750: YMCA Sound Bowl Meditation by Rochester YMCA
• $1,500: Broadway Nurse: A Musical Reading by Sam Buchl
• $1,500: Families in Motion by the Rochester Art Center
• $1,500: Art Battle Minnesota by Crayon Kelly
• $1,000: Songwriters in the Round by Pat Egan Music
As a last-minute surprise contribution, Destination Medical Center was also given what organizers call a “last-minute surprise contribution” of $2,750.