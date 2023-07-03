Over 200 rural Olmsted County locations to get high-speed internet connections

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A state grant is bringing broadband fiber to over 200 homes and businesses in rural Olmsted County.
KMTelecom says it is getting $1,931,046 for a project to bring 75 miles of fiber with synchronous broadband speeds up to 1GB to approximately 221 households and businesses in the rural areas of Kalmar and Salem Townships. The money is part of $67 million in grants for 30 broadband infrastructure projects across Minnesota which will provide roughly 13,100 residents and businesses with access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.
“There is extraordinary momentum behind our work to connect more Minnesotans to broadband,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Broadband is an essential component of our state’s infrastructure and it’s a lifeline for Minnesota students, workers, small businesses, families, and communities. We’re making big investments in the future of our economy and workforce, while ensuring Minnesotans stay connected to the people who matter most.”
KMTelecom says it will be matching $1,931,046 of the total project costs. Construction is tentatively set to begin in the summer of 2025.
“We extend our thanks to the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development and to all the residents and businesses in the project area who were instrumental in helping us receive this grant,” says KMTelecom. “We can’t wait to get started!”