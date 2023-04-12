Over 200 road construction projects planned for 2023 across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Road construction season is starting in Minnesota and the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says more than 200 projects are on the agenda for 2023.
MnDOT says planned construction includes 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” says Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”
Significant projects this year include:
- Improving Highway 52 between the Twin Cities Area and Rochester: Continuing a multi-year project on Highway 52 between Rosemount and Hampton, including resurfacing concrete, repairing and updating bridges, and installing cable median barrier; and entering the final year of a three-year project on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls that includes reconstructing southbound lanes, replacing bridges, improving safety by closing specific accesses, building a noise wall and installing permanent snow fence.
- Beginning a two-year I-35 at Faribault project that will resurface 4.6 miles of the interstate and make other improvements.
For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, click here.