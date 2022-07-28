Over $2 million in state grants approved for Iowa arts and culture projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than $2.3 million in state money is going to 191 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts, culture, history, humanities, film, and media.
“Across the state, Iowa’s cultural and community leaders are full of big ideas to transform spaces and places through the arts, historic preservation, and film and media projects,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “Creative Iowans are working every day to make their cities and towns more culturally vibrant places that attract residents and visitors alike."
The grants are designed to support creative placemaking, a strategy that centers arts and culture in community and economic development. The money is administered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ divisions: the Iowa Arts Council; interim Iowa Humanities Council; State Historical Society of Iowa and State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa; and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.
Receiving grants in North Iowa are:
Wright on the Park, Mason City - $35,000 for the Historic Park Inn Hotel HVAC Component Retrofit
Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation - $10,000 for Building CommUNITY
Surf Ballroom & Museum, Clear Lake - $20,000 for Operating Support
Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Mason City - $10,000 for Operating Support
North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, Mason City - $2,500 for Summer Concert Series
Floyd County Historical Society and Museum - $5,000 for Operating Support
Charles City Arts Center- $2,500 for Town of Colors Mural Project 2022 Whitewater Wall