Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin.
Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
Young and Marcos Darrel Brito of San Jose, California, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young for the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle. She was the driver and Brito was a passenger.
Investigators say after Young failed multiple field sobriety tests her vehicle was searched and a plastic baggie containing 44.31 grams of meth and two plastic pool boxes, one holding two bags of meth and the other three bags, were found. Investigators say the bags held:
- 418 grams of meth
- 464.25 grams of meth
- 464.4 grams of meth
- 465.05 grams of meth
- 462.3 grams of meth
Court documents state officers also found marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax, and drug paraphernalia.
Brito previously pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession and was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, with credit for 119 days already served.