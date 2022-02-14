Over $100,000 going to put stop arm cameras on SE Minnesota school buses

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $100,000 is going to install stop arm camera systems on southeastern Minnesota school buses.
The state’s Office of Traffic Safety announced Monday it was giving over $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies as part of a joint effort with the Minnesota State Patrol.
“For a parent, the thought of losing a child to a vehicle blowing past an extended school bus stop arm is unthinkable,” says Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Yet we see too many drivers who are distracted or place their priorities over the safety of our youngest Minnesotans. The camera grant project is a significant effort to keep kids safe, hold selfish or inattentive drivers accountable, and change dangerous driving choices.”
In southeastern Minnesota:
Fillmore Central Schools is getting $30,486.54 to install 14 stop arm cameras
Grisim School Bus, Inc. is getting $29,325 to install stop arm cameras on 17 buses in Olmsted County
Held Bus Service is getting $35,424 to put stop arm cameras on 18 buses in Goodhue, Rice, Dodge, and Steele counties
Kasson Mantorville School is getting $9,784 to install stop arm cameras on 14 buses
Triton ISD 2125 is getting $9,654.66 to install 19 stop arm cameras
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 4,652 drivers have been cited for illegally passing a stopped school bus since 2017.