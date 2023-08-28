Over $10 million in federal dollars going to water and electric improvements in SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – The City of Rushmore and the Goodhue County Coop Electric Association will share in $808 million in federal loans and grants going to rural cooperatives and utilities.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack say the money will help nearly 480,000 in 36 states and two U.S. territories.
“USDA invests in rural America because we know strong communities are rooted in their people,” says Secretary Vilsack. “Powering people with modern infrastructure creates good-paying jobs and supports opportunities for people to build brighter futures. The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to ensuring that people who live and work in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed – and that they can find those opportunities right at home.”
The 139 investments announced Monday will help people living in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.
Locally:
The City of Rushmore is getting a $250,000 grant to make water system improvements. The project includes water supply distribution system improvements, water tower replacement, and a water main connection to Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water's system. USDA says these improvements will help fix poor water conditions due to deteriorating infrastructure.
Goodhue County Coop Electric Association is getting a $10,500,000 loan to connect 155 consumers, and build and improve 76 miles of line. This loan includes $2,838,960 in smart grid technologies. The Electric Association is headquartered in Zumbrota and provides service to an average of 5,246 consumers over 1,344 miles of line in six counties in southeast Minnesota.