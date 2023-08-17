Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports: Here's what you need to know

FILE - The General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)