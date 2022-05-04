Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
Hopson was arrested on April 27 after another search that led to the discovery of a large number of fentanyl pills and two firearms. The MRVDTF says Hopson was bailed out of jail and one of the conditions of his release was to wear a GPS monitor. Investigators say GPS data showed Hopson visited his storage locker on Tuesday.
Hopson has been re-arrested for first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Even though the drugs were found in Le Sueur County, he’s been booked back into the Blue Earth County jail because the investigation began in the City of Mankato.
The MRVDTF says Mbox 30 Fentanyl pills, also referred to as “blues,” are made to look like 30mg oxycodone prescription medication. These pills actually contain fentanyl and are extremely dangerous. The pills are not produced in an accredited laboratory. They are blue in color and have “30” stamped on one side and the letter “M” with a square surrounding it on the other side.