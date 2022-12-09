Outdoor rinks to soon be up and running in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hockey enthusiasts in Rochester are eagerly awaiting the day outdoor rinks in the Med City will be open.
Ben Boldt, who is the recreation supervisor for Rochester's Park and Recreation Department, said rinks should be ready for outdoor hockey by Dec. 16.
However, Boldt said warmer weather could push the department's plans back, as ice will melt if temperatures stay above 32 degrees.
There are eight outdoor rinks in Rochester, according to Boldt.
Boldt added that skating is one of the many amenities the city provides for people to exercise and to get to know community members.
"We certainly encourage as much outdoor recreation as we can 12 months a year. So, having rinks, having sledding hills, having cross country skiing, those types of amenities are a great thing in our perspective. People can get out, get exercise, enjoy time with others in the community and skating rinks are definitely one of those areas," Boldt said.
Boldt said people can still skate at the Rochester Recreation Center while they wait for the water to freeze.
Admission costs $6 dollars, while skate rentals are $3 dollars.