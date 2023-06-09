 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our weekend starts off with rain, but ends with sunshine!

  • 0
Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend forecast, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area on Saturday and could bring some decent rainfall amounts. Most areas will see around 0.25", but some locally higher amounts are possible. After this rain clears out, we've got sunshine and cooler weather in store for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 to finish off the weekend before we warm up next week.

Recommended for you