Our next weather maker will bring a good deal of rain on Friday and Saturday

Next Weather Maker

Our next storm system and cold front are set to move in for the end of the week. This of course will cool things down, but will also bring a good deal of rain across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Rain showers will begin Thursday night and rain will be likely through Friday and into Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, which would bring some heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts could top one inch across a large area, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. As colder air moves in on the backside of the storm system, it's possible that some wet snowflakes will mix in with the rain, with a slight chance for minor accumulation (less than 1/2") on the grass. After the system moves out, pleasantly cool conditions are expected with highs in the 50s for early next week.

