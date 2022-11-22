Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City.
Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Dalluge was arrested on May 6 along with Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly. The two were accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a tree in the 300 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City.
Dakin barricaded himself inside a home in the 200 block of 1st Street NW and was arrested after several hours. Dalluge was apprehended about a block north of the crash site after running from the scene. Investigators say both Dakin and Dalluge had loaded handguns and Dalluge had a backpack containing methamphetamine.
Dakin has pleaded guilty in state court to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
State charges against Dalluge were dropped and his federal trial is now set to begin on January 17, 2023.