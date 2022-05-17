 Skip to main content
Osage woman sentenced for distracted driving collision

OSAGE, Iowa – A deferred judgment is entered over a head-on collision in Mitchell County that injured two people.

Dorothy Jo Werner, 67 of Osage, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle.

Court documents state Werner was driving on Highway 218 around 11:40 am on March 24, 2021, when she crashed into another vehicle near mile marker 256.  The Iowa State Patrol says Werner admitted she had been using her cellular device while driving.  The collision sent both Werner and the other driver to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

If Werner successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.

