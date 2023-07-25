Osage woman pleads not guilty in connection to rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested after a rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County is pleading not guilty.
Chelsea Rae Lindstrom, 31 of Osage, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident and possession of contraband in a jail facility. She’s accused of driving away from the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on June 29 and when she was later caught and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Lindstrom allegedly pulled a case out of her pants and started licking the inside of it at the jail before she was taken to the ground and told to spit out the substance.
Court documents state the inside of the case tested positive for methamphetamine.
Lindstrom is now scheduled to stand trial starting October 31.