Osage woman pleads guilty in head-on collision

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman has changed her plea in a head-on collision that injured her and another driver.
Dorothy Jo Werner, 67 of Osage, will now be sentenced on May 3 after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle.
Werner was driving on Highway 218 around 11:40 am on March 24, 2021, when she crashed into another vehicle near mile marker 256. The Iowa State Patrol says Werner admitted she had been using her cellular device while driving. Werner and the other driver were taken to the hospital because of their injuries.
Serious injury by vehicle is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.