Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman

OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man.
Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
Court documents state Peck told his victim “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure.”
He’s been given five year prison sentences on both counts but those have been suspended. Peck has been ordered to spend 180 days at a residential correctional facility, complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, finish all recommended substance abuse treatment, and spend three to five years on supervised probation.