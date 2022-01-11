Osage laundromat burglar is sentenced to prison

OSAGE, Iowa – Robbing a laundromat is sending a Mitchell County man to prison.
Dale William McFarland, 46 of Osage, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison. Two other counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed.
McFarland was accused of robbing the Wash Tub laundromat in Osage three separate times on September 6, 2021. Court documents state McFarland opened up at least 18 washing machines and stole several hundred dollars worth of quarters.
Investigators say McFarland was captured on the laundromat’s security video during each burglary.