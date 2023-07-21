Osage business gets state tax break for expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mitchell County business is getting a state tax credit for an expansion project.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved awards Friday for four companies, which will assist in the creation of 226 jobs and result in nearly $45 million in new capital investment for the state.
A to Z Drying, Inc. in Osage is planning to expand its footprint in Osage for the installation of new high-capacity equipment to support its growth. The board awarded the project tax benefits through the HQJ program, which is expected to create 16 jobs, of which nine are incented at a qualifying wage of $24.91 per hour. The project represents a capital investment of $23.3 million. A to Z Drying has been in operation for 50 years offering custom spray drying, blending, packaging and warehousing.
Tax credits are also going to:
RILCO to relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Eldridge.
Mid-States Material Handling and Fabrication, Inc. to expand its corporate headquarters in Nevada.
M.H. Eby to expand its facility in Story City.
Loans of between $50,000 and $100,000 were also announced for businesses in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Denison, and Slater. And a $1 million Innovation Acceleration Expansion Fund loan is going to VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. in Coralville for IP development and evaluation, proof of concept work, product refinement, key personnel, equipment and market planning and entry activities.