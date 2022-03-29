Oronoco to adopt an Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDA)

ORONOCO, Minn.-The Oronoco City Council held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday that included a presentation from Community Economic Development Advisors (CEDA) about the creation of an Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDA).
During the meeting, councilmembers stressed the want and need to establish an EDA to help to determine an economic and development vision for the city.
A CEDA spokesman said the city's new sewer project will likely increase demand for housing and business space in Oronoco, which the city tells KIMT is already limited.
CEDA said it may take some months before an EDA is established in Oronoco.
"Let us take some time on the front end, so that we can get through all of the nitty gritty stuff. Like, let us come up with a solid plan that is reasonable that does not have to have the EDA take up all of their time to do it. I think that could happen in three to four months," a CEDA spokesman said.
Oronoco's population consists of more than 1,800 residents.