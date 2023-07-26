 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Oronoco taking a unique approach when it comes to recruiting firefighters and first responders

  • 0

EMS providers are seeing a nationwide shortage. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us how the Oronoco fire department is working to combat the problem

ORONOCO, Minn. - Oronoco's fire department hosted a recruitment event Wednesday evening filled with food trucks, live music, and first responders ready to talk about their jobs. 

The Oronoco fire department is searching for volunteer firefighters and first responders as Minnesota is experiencing an EMS shortage statewide.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is reporting a potential forty thousand worker shortage by the year 2030.

The fire department is looking for four volunteers to join their forty-seven-person staff. Oronoco is seeing an increase in emergency calls over the past few years. In 2022, the department answered 171 emergency calls and this year its expecting to respond to over two hundred emergencies.

Oronoco's training officer of both the fire department and first responders says the workload and training increasing over the past five years is giving people less time to volunteer.

"Five, ten years ago there were lists. People would need to be on a list to get on to a fire department and today there really isn't that. Even the career fire departments are finding that its tough to recruit and they're paid," said Training Officer, Johann Sonnenberg.

Visit the fire department's website to learn how you can volunteer as a firefighter or first responder for the Oronoco community

