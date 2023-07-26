Oronoco taking a unique approach when it comes to recruiting firefighters and first responders

ORONOCO, Minn. - Oronoco's fire department hosted a recruitment event Wednesday evening filled with food trucks, live music, and first responders ready to talk about their jobs.
The Oronoco fire department is searching for volunteer firefighters and first responders as Minnesota is experiencing an EMS shortage statewide.
The Health Resources and Services Administration is reporting a potential forty thousand worker shortage by the year 2030.
The fire department is looking for four volunteers to join their forty-seven-person staff. Oronoco is seeing an increase in emergency calls over the past few years. In 2022, the department answered 171 emergency calls and this year its expecting to respond to over two hundred emergencies.
Oronoco's training officer of both the fire department and first responders says the workload and training increasing over the past five years is giving people less time to volunteer.
"Five, ten years ago there were lists. People would need to be on a list to get on to a fire department and today there really isn't that. Even the career fire departments are finding that its tough to recruit and they're paid," said Training Officer, Johann Sonnenberg.
Visit the fire department's website to learn how you can volunteer as a firefighter or first responder for the Oronoco community