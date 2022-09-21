 Skip to main content
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes.

Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021.  The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.

He’s charged in Wabasha County with:

Nine felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

Nine felony counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales and use tax

Four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns

Four felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

