Oronoco Fire Department seeking fire gear donations for Ukrainian firefighters

ORONOCO, Minn.-The Oronoco Fire Department is asking surrounding communities to donate fire gear for Ukrainian firefighters.
The department is partnering with Chaplain Ministries International, who will ship out the donated gear to Ukraine.
Training Officer Johann Sonnenberg said the department has already compiled a table full of old firefighter gear.
Sonnenberg said the donation effort has exploded statewide and has heard from multiple departments that want to help out.
"It actually just really blew up. I was hoping just to get a few departments here and you know see what we can send over but it has just blown way up and it is great everybody has said, what can we send is the first question, how much do you need, how much do you want, so it has been great," Sonnenberg said.
You can donate on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until April 11.