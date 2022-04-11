Oronoco Fire Department prepares to ship out fire gear for Ukrainian firefighters

ORONOCO, Minn.-The Oronoco Fire Department wrapped up its fire gear donation drive on Monday.
The donation drive aims to equip Ukrainian firefighters with live saving gear.
Oronoco Fire Department's Training Officer Johann Sonnenberg said the department has received 30 donations from departments across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Sonnenberg said the donations consist of 126 sets of gear, boots and other equipment.
The donated gear is a mixture of outdated fire gear departments can no longer use and newer gear that is still within safety standards.
Sonnenberg said the outpouring of support highlights the tight knit bond first responders have.
"As a firefighter, all fire departments, everybody, it's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood. when someone is in need, someone needs some help, we are going to be there for them and that is what everybody here has done, in our state and in Wisconsin," Sonnenberg said.
The donated equipment will now begin the process of being shipped over to Ukraine, which will be handled by Chaplin Ministries International, according to Sonnenberg.
"I will be giving Mark from Chaplin Ministries International a call this week and say we have all of our gear donated and come on down and take a look and bring something bigger than your 14 ft. trailer," Sonnenberg said.
Sonnenberg said the department was recognized by the Minnesota State Fire Association for their fire gear donation drive at Wednesday's meeting.