Orionid Meteor Shower peaks on Friday October 21

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower is and annual meteor shower in the month of October. It is expected to reach the peak on October 21st, with the possibility of 10-20 meteors per hour. Assuming a clear sky, you'll want to get away from city lights for the best chance at spotting some of these meteors. Give you eyes time to adjust to the low light, and you should be able to spot the Orionid Meteor Shower!