Origami social

BYRON, Minn.-The Byron chapter of "Women of Today" held a social today at Bear Path Apartments to give members of the nonprofit organization an opportunity to get to know each other a little bit better and form a sense of community. One of the members taught the others how to make origami cranes and string them together to form mobiles. Emma Koolpe, the origami instructor, said it's important for people to find a community for themselves outside of home and work.
“We have so many different age groups and different backgrounds that we’re able to learn from each other and get together and help out the community but also help out each other. We almost kind of form this therapy session a little bit where between all of our different experiences we're able to share that, and it allows us to have time away from home and make friends outside of our work environments," Koolpe said.
If you're interested in joining the Byron chapter of "Women of Today," their next formal meeting will be on March 13th at Byron American Legion Post 119.