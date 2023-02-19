Origami social

 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night...

.A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern
and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western
Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight,
diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be
possible with the potential for locally higher amounts.

This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on
Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come
Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more
likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday.
Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for
some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times.

With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with
uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry
mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next
few days.


...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

BYRON, Minn.-The Byron chapter of "Women of Today" held a social today at Bear Path Apartments to give members of the nonprofit organization an opportunity to get to know each other a little bit better and form a sense of community. One of the members taught the others how to make origami cranes and string them together to form mobiles. Emma Koolpe, the origami instructor, said it's important for people to find a community for themselves outside of home and work.

“We have so many different age groups and different backgrounds that we’re able to learn from each other and get together and help out the community but also help out each other. We almost kind of form this therapy session a little bit where between all of our different experiences we're able to share that, and it allows us to have time away from home and make friends outside of our work environments," Koolpe said.

If you're interested in joining the Byron chapter of "Women of Today," their next formal meeting will be on March 13th at Byron American Legion Post 119.

