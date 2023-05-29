 Skip to main content
Organizers hoping to have Byron Area Veterans Memorial open by this fall

Organizers still need $60,000 dollars to reach the the project's goal.

BYRON, Minn.-The Byron American Legion is asking for more donations to help build its veterans memorial. 

Carl DeWaard, who is with the legion, said they have raised $240,000 dollars of the $300,000 dollar goal over the last few years.

DeWaard said Byron is one of the only towns in southern Minnesota that does not have a veterans memorial and that the community has helped make the project a reality. 

"Really have to appreciate the Byron Community for stepping up, buying pavers, donating, coming to our fundraisers. It is all like I say a community effort," DeWaard said.

DeWaard expects the memorial to be open by Veterans Day. 

If you would like to donate to the veterans memorial. click here

