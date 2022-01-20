 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Opioid-related deaths increasing in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - 

Iowa attorney general Tom Miller discussed where the state sits on fighting the opioid crisis.

