Opioid-related deaths increasing in Iowa

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&