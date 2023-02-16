Open house will be held to discuss road reconstruction project near Byron

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Public Works Department is hosting an open house next Wednesday to discuss a reconstruction project in the Byron area that would amount for some significant changes to nearby roadways.
The department aims to reconstruct four miles of two nearby County State Aid Highways, CSAH 5 and CSAH 25.
The open house will be held to offer an overview of the current design plan and what would be addressed during the reconstruction.
Some of the issues that they seek to address include repaving areas that are in poor condition, implementing new drainage solutions, and widening the lanes and shoulders.
While the roads have long been needing repairs and to be brought up to current road standards, the county also seeks to improve road safety.
"We're having our open house on Wednesday the 22nd from 4:30 to 6:30 pm," said Nate Arnold, assistant county engineer at Olmsted County Public Works. "At 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, I'll be giving a short presentation and then we'll be sharing the design or layout, basically a big map, letting people know what changes have happened since the last open house, and what some of those impacts will be."
Visit the Olmsted County Public Works site for more.