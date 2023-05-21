Open house for "Pentagon House" in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After several years of work, Bear Creek Development Center's "Pentagon House" had an open house today. It has six studio apartments dedicated to housing veterans. Each apartment has a full-service kitchen and several utilities included as part of the rent. Returning veterans will be able to rent the apartments so they have a place to stay while they get back on their feet, whether that takes a few months or a few years.
“Without housing, without a roof over one’s head, it makes it really difficult to take care of the other pieces of life, and so our hope is that by providing these units, working with MACV, whose stated goal is to end veterans homelessness and they do a fantastic job, by working with them, we can help make, you know, some kind of dent into the need of affordable housing for veterans," Jeff Urban, the executive director of Bear Creek Development Center, said.
The hope is to have clients moving into Pentagon House on June 1st.