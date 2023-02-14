Open House For "A Meaningful Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Community members were able to take a closer look at "A Meaningful Day," a program meant to provide day activities for adults with intellectual disabilities. The open house was at Silver Lake Station. Program participants greeted visitors and gave them tours of the place. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was one of the many attendees at the open house. She had a chance to see this one room that includes therapy swings and other hands-on activities. There is also this other room that features a tent that program members can crawl into and sit among waterfall lights in order to calm themselves down. If participants are wanting to burn off some energy, there's a gym where they can join in on physical activities like playing basketball. Karen Meyer, the program coordinator for "AccessABLE Recreation", said it's all aimed at making sure everyone feels included in our community.
“Having social connection is hugely important to our physical and our emotional well-being, so that’s why we call it “A Meaningful Day,” to give meaning to someone’s day who may not have a lot going on during the day," Meyer said.
There's also a fully-functioning kitchen and a dining room for both lunch and activities. The program is free. It's currently offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.