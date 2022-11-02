Open burning restrictions are in place across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly every county in Minnesota issued a red flag warning for open burning amid the ongoing drought.
Current weather conditions have placed Minnesota in a state of very high risk where fires can start easily and spread quickly.
Today, open burning of yard waste and debris is not permitted in counties that have declared these restrictions.
Freeborn County was the first to ask its residents to cease open burning this morning.
"We have a number of factors coming into play today that prompted the red flag warning," said Kurt Freitag, Freeborn County Sheriff. "We have high winds, temperatures in the mid-seventies, which you know we all love that. But, it's making the environment like corn fields and groves a fuel for fire."
Sheriff Freitag also recommends putting fires out with water and waiting to make sure they are no longer burning before being left unattended.
To learn more about state wildfire danger and burning permits, click here.