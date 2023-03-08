Online survey underway on sports/recreational options in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Residents are being asked to complete an online survey on sports and recreation options in Rochester.
The City has hired Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a sports and wellness facility consulting firm, to conduct a gap analysis to assess current sports and recreation facilities. This work is a part of Rochester’s Local Sales Tax projects.
“The data collected through this survey will provide important information in regards to community needs, opinions on current facilities, and where the gaps in service are as it relates to community use. The insight provided through this survey will be used when analyzing the market and is an important factor in making recommendations for current asset improvements as well as future development,” says Project Executive Cyle Erie.
The online survey will accept answers until March 26.
City officials say a Community Working Group will be gathered in the coming weeks to provide assistance to the process and there will be additional digital surveys as well as in person engagement activities.