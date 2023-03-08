 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation from
Thursday into Thursday night. Snow will move into southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Thursday morning and during the
late morning and early afternoon of Thursday elsewhere. Hourly
snow rates will be up to an inch per hour from late Thursday
afternoon into Thursday evening in northeast Iowa and southwest
Wisconsin. The bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up by early
Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Online survey underway on sports/recreational options in Rochester

  • 0
Rochester city logo new 3.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Residents are being asked to complete an online survey on sports and recreation options in Rochester.

The City has hired Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a sports and wellness facility consulting firm, to conduct a gap analysis to assess current sports and recreation facilities.  This work is a part of Rochester’s Local Sales Tax projects.

“The data collected through this survey will provide important information in regards to community needs, opinions on current facilities, and where the gaps in service are as it relates to community use. The insight provided through this survey will be used when analyzing the market and is an important factor in making recommendations for current asset improvements as well as future development,” says Project Executive Cyle Erie.

The online survey will accept answers until March 26.

City officials say a Community Working Group will be gathered in the coming weeks to provide assistance to the process and there will be additional digital surveys as well as in person engagement activities.  

Tags

Recommended for you