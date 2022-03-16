Online electric vehicles happening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been curious about electric vehicles, you have a chance to learn more about them on Wednesday.
Rochester Community Education is hosting an online event called 'Discussing the Realities of Buying Electric Vehicles.'
Jonny Yucuis, a Rochester electric vehicle advocate, will speak. He bought his first electric vehicle in 2018. He became interested in them after his daughter was born because he is concerned how climate change will impact her future.
Especially as we're seeing a dramatic increase in gas prices, Yucuis thinks more people will spark an interest in EVs. "Even before gas prices were rising, I did a comparison of our old gas car with our electric vehicles. We're now a two EV family. We were seeing anywhere from one half to one third cost of using electricity versus gas. As gas prices go up, those number get even better," explains Jonny Yucuis.
The online event is from 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday. Pre-registration is required.
Looking ahead to April, Rochester Electric Vehicles is hosting a Drive Electric Earth Day 2022, an electric car display at the Rochester Farmers Market on April 16th. You can talk with local owners and experts about driving electric, how to charge up, and why people made the switch.