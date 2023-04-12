One year later: Tiny Taopi took on an EF-2 tornado, and won

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

One year later: Tiny Taopi took on an EF-2 tornado, and won

  • 0

On this difficult anniversary, the city has kept its promise to rise from the rubble.

TAOPI, Minn. - One year ago, on April 12, 2022, an EF-2 tornado ripped through Taopi leaving two residents injured and causing significant damage to the tiny, but resilient city.

In the immediate aftermath, the fewer than 60 residents who made up the small community, banded together to pick up the pieces.

Homes were left in shambles. Vehicles could be seen twisted and turned over, and power lines were knocked to the ground. Everywhere you looked the tornado completely changed the landscape build over decades, in an instant.

Mayor Mary Huntley recalled, "You can't believe it until you see it with your own eyes how bad it was."

Despite losing homes, irreplaceable personal items and for some, Huntley says, even a sense of safety - the city vowed to build back stronger. Luckily for them, they didn't have to do it alone.

"We literally said let's start at this end of town and this is where we send work crews to. But, we had so many people roll into town that morning. Men with chainsaws and pickups. It was incredible."

On the one year anniversary of the tragedy it's clear the community kept its promise to rise from the rubble. The small city looks starkly different in April of 2023.

Around a half dozen homes have been constructed since the EF-2 tornado hit with only one area left in the city remaining as physical reminder of the storm damage.

However, Huntley says there's still a psychological reminder anytime a storm rolls through.

She explained, "I've talked to several homeowners, who a couple weeks ago throughout these last few thunderstorms, the minute that thunder rolls in your heart just takes a little stop and it's, 'Like, no, it's only thunder.' But, I know we've got some young people, there were some kids who came through that tornado, and of course there's a lot of apprehension. You can't forget in a year what that night felt like."

That apprehension hasn't stopped the brave Minnesota community from rebounding, with astonishing speed.

"I think we've probably come further than we could have hoped for. I know the first night, when everybody sat down under one tent, we said we're going to rebuild this. It's going to look better. We never thought in one year we'd get this far. So, it's been an amazing recovery."

Huntley says most of the more than 50 homeowners and residents have remained, many living in rentals while rebuilding from the ground up.

"The people who own their homes here have stayed. We credit them with taking the brunt of this; with having the courage and wherewithal to go ahead and rebuild here."

While April 12th will serve as a reminder of one of the city's worst days, it's also the anniversary of tiny Taopi's tenacity.

Huntley added, "All in all I think we're real happy. We're hopeful but most of all grateful. Gratitude probably rules the day."

Despite the significant progress, the work isn't over! Plans are already underway to rebuild the city hall and community center.

Huntley says the city is exploring grand funding and a donation campaign to hopefully complete the city center by next year.

On Wednesday's anniversary the community plans to gather together for dinner and remember the exact time, 10:44pm, when the tornado hit.

Tough Taopi tenants are also celebrating how far they've come since the town took on a tornado, and won.

Recommended for you