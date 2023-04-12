One year later: Tiny Taopi took on an EF-2 tornado, and won

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again on Thursday... .An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the mid- teens to mid-20s. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15 to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&