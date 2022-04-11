One year later: Remembering Daunte Wright

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been one year since Duante Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer.
While the fight for police reform in Brooklyn Center started soon after Wright was shot and killed on April, 11 of 2021 the Rochester Diversity Council says there hasn't been nearly enough progress.
Director of Equitable Community Design Annie Mack said, "It's important that we do honor the people who have been murdered and also remember that we continue to fight, and we continue to march, and we continue to look for change and accountability."
Mack says the tragic anniversary serves as a reminder there is still work to be done in order for there to be accountability and policy change in policing.
Mack added it's also important to acknowledge the policies currently being used in policing don't serve the community in an equitable way.
She explained, "It's very terrifying to be a black person trying to live one's life. Driving, existing, going to the store, doing normal things the average person doesn't think twice about but having to have a plan in case one is stopped by the police or in case something happens. It's a very different reality."
Mack says the Diversity Council is an amazing pace for education and representation but said on Monday she's speaking as a black community member who wants her two young children to grow up to be men who don't have to fear for their lives simply by existing.
The former officer, Kimberly Potter, has since been convicted and sentenced for manslaughter.
Potter said she confused her gun for a taser and shot Wright as he tried to run from being arrested during a traffic stop.