One Vision welcomes new Spiritual Life Coordinator

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new Spiritual Life Coordinator has been hired by One Vision.
Jason Peterson was a long-time employee of the organization in the past and brings with him 20 years of experience working with people who have disabilities.
“I remember spending time, as a child, with many of the people we still support. Both of my parents worked for this organization (One Vision/Opportunity Village) and let me tag along to the homes, to events, or picking people up to bring them to church,” says Peterson. “It is an honor for me to have the opportunity of serving some of those same individuals that I used to look up to (literally) as a kid, in such a meaningful way.”
Peterson and his wife, Megan with MP Home Design, live in Clear Lake.
“I am energized by being able to share the message that each and every person is loved, valued, and purposefully made,” says Peterson. “I pray that my role here lines up with our mission and together we can encourage the people we support in continuing the pursuit of meaningful connections and deeper purpose.”