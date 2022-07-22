One Vision is ending its Festival of Trees in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – After 26 years, One Vision says it is ending its annual Festival of Trees.
The Christmas-season event saw dozens of trees, wreaths, swags, and baskets decorated by volunteers, organizations, and businesses put on display and available for purchase.
The Festival of Trees was an online event in 2020 due to the pandemic and had space restrictions for 2021.
“While this is a tough decision for us to make, we recognized this event needed to change after 26 years. We are so grateful for all the wonderful memories, creativity, lights, and laughter that filled our hearts,” stated One Vision CEO Mark Dodd in a letter sent to Festival of Trees supporters.
The Lights On 5K, a lighted fun run held in conjunction with the Festival of Trees celebration for a decade will continue to be held and raise money for Christmas gifts for those One Vision supports.