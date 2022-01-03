One-vehicle crash Sunday night in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A car crashed into a ground cable leading to an electrical pole Sunday night.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:46 pm near the intersection of 250th Street and Spruce Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Dominic Meyer, 17 of Mason City, went off the road and into the west ditch before hitting the cable.
Meyer and a passenger, Corey Askildson, 17 of Mason City, were treated at the scene for possible injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says Meyer was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle. The Mason City Fire Department assisted with this accident.