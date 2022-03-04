One-vehicle crash sends Mason City teen to the hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenage driver was hurt in a crash north of Mason City late Friday afternoon.
It happened a little after 5:30 pm. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Shayla Shannon, 16 of Mason City, was driving north on Highway 65 near 300th Street when she went under the railroad bridge and hit the railing.
The Sheriff’s Office says her vehicle rolled one time and landed upright. Both driver and passenger side airbags deployed. The Mason City Fire Department had to use mechanical devices to free Shannon from her vehicle. She was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Medics.
The Sheriff’s Office says the extent of Shannon’s injuries is not known at this time.